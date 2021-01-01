About this product

HARMONY HEMP SOLAR PLEXUS CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB:

- Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil

- No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents

- Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used

- Hand Made in USA



ABOUT YOUR SOLAR PLEXUS CHAKRA:

Your Solar Plexus is your center of your Will Power, Vitality, Joy, Self-Definition, Vitality.



SIGNS YOUR SOLAR PLEXUS MAY BE UNBALANCED

Signs your Solar Plexus may be unbalanced may include digestive problems, liver dysfunction, fatigue, blood pressure, colon diseases.



CONTENTS:

Full spectrum hemp oil(25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, citric acid*, kaolin clay, coconut oil(MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your solar plexus chakra. Topped with dried calendula flower*.



*organic ingredients



ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND:

Geranium, Lemon, Sweet Marjoram



DIRECTIONS:

Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity.



DISCLAIMER:

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.