About this product

HEARTFUL HEMP HEART CHAKRA BALANCING BATH BOMB:

- Contains 25mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil

- No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvents

- Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used

- Hand Made in USA



SIGNS YOUR HEART CHAKRA MAY BE UNBALANCED

Signs you are unbalanced may include asthma, heart disease, lung disease, pain in the arms, problems with lymphatic system, jealousy, fear of abandonment, fear of loneliness, anger.



CONTENTS:

Full spectrum hemp oil (25mg CBD)*, sodium bicarbonate, citric acid*, dead sea salt, milk powder*, coconut oil (MCT)*, sweet almond oil*, and a therapeutic blend of carefully selected essential oils to help in balancing your heart chakra, topped with dried rose buds*.



*organic ingredients



ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND:

Rose, Bergamot, Sensual Mix



DIRECTIONS:

Soak in warm bath for 20 minutes or more and air dry for best results. Caution tub may be slippery when exiting. Wipe tub down after use. Please store in a cool, dark, and dry place away from direct humidity.



DISCLAIMER:

This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, this product is not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Adult use only, not intended for use in children.