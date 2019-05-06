About this product
ABOUT OUR CALM ESSENTIAL OIL ROLL ON:
Contains 100mg of Organic Full Spectrum CBD Rich Hemp Oil
No Herbicides, Pesticides or Solvent
Always Natural, Never Synthetic Ingredients Used
Hand Made in USA
CONTENTS:
Full spectrum hemp oil (100mg CBD)*, coconut oil (MCT)*, and a therapeutic blend of essential oils carefully selected to help in balancing your crown chakra.
*organic ingredients
ESSENTIAL OIL BLEND:
Eucalyptus, Peppermint, Roman Chamomile
DISCLAIMER:
This product has not been evaluated by the FDA, it is not intended to diagnose, treat or cure any disease. Must be 18 years old to purchase.
About this brand
Hari Om Hemp
Always Natural, Never Synthetic... A Holistic Way to Living. Welcome to Hari Om Hemp. Hari Om Hemp is a Holistic Wellness company and we want to take you on a journey to health and wellness. We offer Full Spectrum CBD Bath and Body products. Join us in our quest to “A Holistic Way to Living".