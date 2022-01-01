About this product
The Rise Drink combines 25mg of CBD with 2.5mg of THC, so you can strike the right balance to start your day. Pique your creativity and confidence with every sip, then relax into the moment. Our nano-emulsified CBD is derived from organic hemp with 100% bioavailability, so it takes even less to feel your best.
Skip your morning energy drink and embrace the Harmonic lifestyle. This 12-ounce can is bursting with refreshing ginger tea flavor and fizzy carbonation. Rise is designed to heal your mind and body, one micro-dose at a time.
1. 25mg of water-bonded, full-spectrum CBD
2. 2.5mg of THC to unlock energy and creativity
3. Alcohol-free, fizzy ginger green tea
About this brand
Harmonic Woman
Elevate the Everyday
Harmonic CBD capsules and bath bombs are the key to a balanced, more intentional life. Designed by and for women, we’re here to help you embrace wellness and become the best version of yourself – one gentle, healing dose at a time.
Live the Harmonic Lifestyle
Discover relief in daily rituals. With Harmonic CBD products, you can rise above morning aches, mid-day slumps, and evening anxiety. These capsules are tasteless and more discreet than CBD drops, so you can micro-dose and enjoy the moment.
Our CBD supplements are thoughtfully formulated and made in the USA with organic ingredients. Embrace the healing benefits of pure hemp CBD without any of the ‘buzz.’
Perfected by Nature, Backed by Science
We don’t just meet quality standards – we set records. Invest in yourself with the highest-quality lab-tested, certified pure CBD capsules. Every formula is deeply rooted in scientific research and expertly crafted in the USA with organic hemp oil.
At Harmonic, we look beyond the bottle and focus on real-life benefits. Our CBD extract is emulsified into nanoparticles that pass directly into the bloodstream and deliver faster, more potent results. With better bioavailability, Harmonic CBD helps you achieve balance in smaller doses.
