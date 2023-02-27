*Suggested use: 3-4 drops under the tongue and hold for 2-4 minutes then swallow. Twice a day, morning and night. Gradually increase or decrease to achieve desired results.



Serving size: 1 drop = 2.54mg of Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum/Flower Extract.



Bottle size: 1 oz.



- Organic hemp, all natural flavors, sugar free, gluten free, non GMO



- Contains less than 0.3% THC



- 3rd party lab tested (See product photos for lab results)



- CO2 extracted



Ingredients: Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum/Flower Extract (less than 0.3% THC), Organic Coconut Oil (MCT), All Natural Mango Flavor (sugar free).



Shipping: Orders ship via USPS Priority Mail. Arrival speed depends on location and weather conditions but 3-5 business days is an average time of arrival once order has been placed.



Once your order is processed you will receive an order confirmation and tracking number via email to be able to monitor the status of your order until delivery.



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. If you have any concerns, consult your physician before taking.

