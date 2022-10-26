About this product
Our organic CBD balms are made with the same high quality CBD and MCT oil as our ingestible products, with the addition of organic essential oils for holistic and fragrance purposes.
Relief Balm, formerly known as Holy Cannasence Balm, contains organic frankincense, sweet orange, and basil extracts. Relief is also available as a Lotion.
Relief Balm, formerly known as Holy Cannasence Balm, contains organic frankincense, sweet orange, and basil extracts. Relief is also available as a Lotion.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Harmony CBD
Harmony CBD is a seed-to-shelf, organic CBD brand committed to the safety and quality of our products. Our extraction process is unlike any other in the CBD space and utilizes no solvents or chemicals, creating a full spectrum product you can rely on.