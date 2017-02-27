About this strain
Crunch Berry Kush from Encanto Green Cross is “Chong Certified” hybrid strain that brings blissful relaxation to mind and body. Much like the popular cereal that lends this strain its name, Crunch Berry Kush has a sweet fruity aroma counterbalanced by a hint of spice.
Crunch Berry Kush effects
Reported by real people like you
43 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
65% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
