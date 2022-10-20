Our team produces shatters, waxes, sugars, and Live Nectars™ with the highest standards of quality, purity, and flavor expression. We use a proprietary blend of hydrocarbons and incredibly precise temperature controls to extract the most brilliant expression of each strain’s unique cannabinoid, terpene, and color profile. All of our products are single-sourced from our own garden or hand picked from our contract growers, providing a consistently pure experience.