About this strain
Purple Widow from De Sjamaan Seeds crosses White Widow with the renowned Dutch outdoor strain Purple Power, resulting in a large, sturdy plant that produces fat, resin-covered purple flowers. The aroma ranges from incense to fruit with floral overtones, and the taste from light berry to citrusy. Effects are generally described as combining a strong indica body high with a racy, cerebral sativa feel. Originally bred in the Netherlands in 2007, Purple Widow is not recommended for indoor growing and can reach over 10 feet in height outdoors.
Purple Widow effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
96% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Giggly
48% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
51% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
38% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
