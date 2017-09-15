About this strain
Recon, also known as "ReCon" and "Recon OG," is an indica marijuana strain. ReCon is a perfect blend of two parts LA Confidential and one part Cannadential. The Cannadential father was chosen for it’s indica traits and at times, the ReCon seems stronger than even the LA Confidential. There is plenty of magic in this cross for sure!
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
57% of people report feeling euphoric
Sleepy
44% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
31% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
