Harmony Farms
Find Your Harmony
About
Shop
Catalog
All categories
Concentrates
Cannabis
Edibles
Vaping
THC edibles, weed gummies, & drinks
7 products
Beverages
Mental Giant CBD 1:1 Herbal Shot
by Harmony Farms
Candy
Drift Mints 100mg 10-pack
by Harmony Farms
THC 10%
CBD 0%
Beverages
Gentle Giant Herbal Shot
by Harmony Farms
Beverages
Legal Tonic/Rainier Cherry
by Harmony Farms
Beverages
Legal Tonic/Lemon Ginger
by Harmony Farms
Beverages
Jolly Giant Herbal Shot
by Harmony Farms
Beverages
Waking Giant Herbal Shot
by Harmony Farms
Home
Brands
Harmony Farms
Catalog
Edibles