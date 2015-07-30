About this strain
Laughing Buddha is an award-winning sativa (2003 High Times Cannabis Cup) from Barney's Farm that grows fast and tall. An earthy cross between Thai and Jamaican strains with a sweet, fruity smell that is broken up by hints of spice and provides a rich pungent smoke that will leave consumers feeling happy, upbeat, and will leave them giggling even when battling depression. The oversized colas often need pruning and extra support, but the added work pays off come harvest time when full, frosty buds cover almost the entire plant.
Laughing Buddha effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
68% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
57% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
20% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
22% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
