22 Jack is a inbred line of the famous strain, Jack Herer which originally selected by the famous cannabis activist, of the same name. 22 Jack is a daytime smoke of the highest order; a journey with clean gentle slopes, like a walk in a Victorian garden. The flavor of 22 Jack is lemonade with juniper berries and a dash of jasmine flower.
Indica/Sativa 20/80
22 is a Jack Herer cross from Cali Connection. This extremely pungent fortification of Jack Herer yields fat buds packed with cannabinoids, making them prime starting material for extractors. Its aroma is a mixture of pine and floral notes with touches of spice on the finish. 22 benefits from a slightly longer flowering time, giving way to an abundant and flavorful yield just on the other side of 10 weeks.
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Focused
57% of people report feeling focused
Energetic
57% of people report feeling energetic
Headache
14% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
PTSD
21% of people say it helps with ptsd
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.