Boss Hogg

by Harmony Grow
HybridTHC 16%
Boss Hogg is a balanced hybrid of Chemdog x Chem #4 genetics, and is a harmony of Indica and Sativa effects. It relaxes the body while stimulating the mind. This strain can adapt to your mindset and your needs. The Boss Hogg has hints of its diesel family origins, with a forward sweet hash flavor, like sweet sap and earthy incense. This is the perfect meditation medicine.

Picture of Boss Hogg
Boss Hogg

Boss Hogg by Cali Connection is an indica-dominant hybrid cross between Chemdawg 4 and another Chem 4 backcross. This strain carries a strong earthy, hashy aroma that mixes with the funky sour diesel notes of its Chemdawg parent. A true hybrid, Boss Hogg delivers a balance of mind and body effects that ease the body into relaxation while the mind is lifted to a happy, euphoric state. Despite its heavy body effects, Boss Hogg is cerebrally stimulating and sharpens the senses to help you stay engaged and creative.

43 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
79% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
62% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
2% of people report feeling headache
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Logo for the brand Harmony Grow
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.