CBD Critical Mass is a strain developed by Dinafem and CBD Crew. This is a cross between In-House’s Critical Mass and a proprietary CBD Crew strain. The Ratio of CBD to THC is 1.5:1, making this a nice balanced CBD dominant strain. The flavor is a berry cough syrup with notes of loam and skunk.
Dominant Terpenes
- Ocimene
- Beta-Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Nerolidol
About this brand
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.