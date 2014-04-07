Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Chocolope

by Harmony Grow
SativaTHC 22%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

DNA Genetics developed Chocolope by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The sativa dominant strain has a calming effect that can lead to a dreamy relaxed state. It can be great for a quiet day at the beach, or a nice evening in. The flavor is a biscotti dipped in mocha with whipped cream.

About this strain

Picture of Chocolope
Chocolope

Chocolope, also known as "D-Line," is a popular sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chocolate Thai with Cannalope Haze. The result is a delicious homage to the chocolate strains that were popular in the 1980s. Chocolope's hefty buds give earthy, sweet coffee flavors that provide a dreamy, cerebral effect. Consumers report a strong, euphoric mental shift that is great when coping with depression or stress.

Chocolope effects

Reported by real people like you
965 people told us about effects:
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
62% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
35% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Harmony Grow
Harmony Grow
Shop products
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.