Chrome Cake is an Indica Dominant hybrid of a few famous strains, with a touch of mystery: the Pre-98 Bubba Kush, the Cookies, OG Kush Breath, and a mystery pollen donor. Chrome Cake is an uplifting heavy hitter, with a chrome-like shine. A piece of this cake will bring you up and sit you down. The flavor is a floral bouquet of fresh pine tips, lemon tree blossoms, sweet basil, and honeysuckle, with a background of warm cake batter.
Dominant Terpenes:
- Terpinolene
- Pinene
- Ocimene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
- Nerolidol
- Beta-Caryophyllene
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.