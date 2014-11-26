Loading…
Green C

by Harmony Grow
SativaTHC 17%CBD
About this product

The Green C is a balanced mood elevator that can relax your mind and body, while boosting your creativity. Green C is a great daytime/late afternoon strain with a flavor palette of a mango-fruit, lemon flower smoothie with a hint of lavender and black pepper.

Dominant Terpenes:
- Nerolidol
- Beta-Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Linalool
- Myrcene

50/50 Indica/Sativa

About this strain

Picture of Green Crack
Green Crack

Green Crack, also known as "Green Crush" and "Mango Crack," is a potent sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Skunk #1 with an unknown indica. This strain is beloved by many consumers for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

Green Crack effects

Reported by real people like you
4,684 people told us about effects:
Energetic
66% of people report feeling energetic
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
58% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
29% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
About this brand

Logo for the brand Harmony Grow
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.