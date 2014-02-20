Loading…
Larry OG

by Harmony Grow
HybridTHC 20%CBD
Larry OG (AKA Lemon Larry) is another member of the famous OG family. This indica dominant cross between the OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG creates a medicine that is strong enough to relax the body and mind, but friendly enough not to overwhelm. The flavor is meyer lemon zest on a bed of edible flowers; like a tall glass of lemonade with sprigs of mint, and a hint of clove.

Dominant Terpenes:
- Nerolidol
- Beta-Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene

Indica/Sativa 40/60

Larry OG

Larry OG, also known as "Lemon Larry," "Sour Larry," and "Zour Larry" is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown strain family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica marijuana strain is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects of Larry OF are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.

Larry OG effects

562 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
65% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
27% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
32% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.