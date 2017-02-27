Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Purple C

by Harmony Grow
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this product

Our Purple C was bred by Cali Connection Seed Company and is a hybridization of Green Crack crossed with a Blackwater OG. This is a balanced hybrid that can evolve to your day and mindset. This strain can bring an elevated mood to an activity and also be a quiet night in, with a calm body and mind. Purple C can be a mix of flavors ranging from Pine forest floor to a citrus grove.

50/50 Indica/Sativa

About this strain

Picture of Purple Crack
Purple Crack

Purple Crack, also known as "Purple Green Crack," is a hybrid marijuana strain. There are at least two variations of the strain Purple Crack. One, bred by Cali Connection, claims to be Green Crack genetics crossed with a Blackwater male. The other is bred by the Qola Family using Juicy Fruit in combination with Green Crack. Despite the mix in genetics, both express themselves as sativa-dominant hybrids that deliver a smooth burst of energy with an elevated mood. Purple Crack is a delightful way to stimulate creativity with effects that are presented with a mix of flavors ranging from floral earthy notes of pine to fresh citrus fruit.

Purple Crack effects

Reported by real people like you
65 people told us about effects:
Happy
69% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
40% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Harmony Grow
Harmony Grow
Shop products
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.