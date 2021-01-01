About this product
Tangilope is a combination of some of DNA Genetics’ best sativas; Tangie, Cannalope and Chocolate Thai. All are renowned for their complex Terpene profiles. This is a medicine that wakes the senses and evokes joyfulness, contentment and creativity, making it a perfect daytime selection. The Tangilope is a trail mix of flavor with dried orange, mango, coconut and carob chips, with the occasional cashew to ground the flavor.
Harmony Grow
We are leading botanists using advanced robotic controlled environment agriculture to produce the purest, most consistent, and effective medical marijuana.