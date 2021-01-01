About this product

Tangilope is a combination of some of DNA Genetics’ best sativas; Tangie, Cannalope and Chocolate Thai. All are renowned for their complex Terpene profiles. This is a medicine that wakes the senses and evokes joyfulness, contentment and creativity, making it a perfect daytime selection. The Tangilope is a trail mix of flavor with dried orange, mango, coconut and carob chips, with the occasional cashew to ground the flavor.