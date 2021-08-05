About this product

This patent-pending mix has been designed by Harvest Hero’s team of engineers, operations personnel, and agronomists to improve soil structure for nutrition which promotes increased ﬂowering, enhanced terpene development, and larger overall yield. Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Mix will help meet your plants’ vegetative growth needs by improving soil quality and providing plant nutrients. Consisting of domestically sourced perlite, diatomaceous earth, essential nutrients make Harvest Hero’s 3-in-1 Enhanced Perlite Mix is unlike anything on the market today.



Harvest Hero Enhanced Perlite Mix will meet your plants’ needs throughout the first critical 6 weeks of growth by improving soil quality, providing plant nutrients, and amending soil properties to make it easier for the plant to absorb and translocate essential plant nutrients to the root system.



