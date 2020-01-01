EST. 2001 Northern California's Premier, first- "No Chlorphyl", concentrate only created edibles and infusion lines. Medical grade, award winning oils, confections, teas, baked goods and specialties- HMMC takes pride in creating top of the line organic homebrewed batches of the finest THC and CBD infused food products and is happy to supply bulk custom orders. Harvest Moon Munchies Company is dedicated to sustainable environmentally friendly practices and is backed by the proprietors FDA licensed food and Innovations background. Our company can also supply consultation and S.O.P writing on all forms of HAACP and Flow procedures as well as compliance, IP and feasibility testing, packaging and D&R. Our mission is to provide the best and help teach the best information in the Cooking and Infusion community.