Dank Commander appears to be a Colorado-bred, noticeably aromatic, initially joyful, positive, body-soothing and appetite-stimulating, (most say) 70/30, Indica-Dominant, ultimately sleepy, evening hybrid union of (essentially) Catpiss and Rare Dankness #2. Consumers’ neighbors will be well-aware of this citrus, diesel, skunk and (oh yes) cat urine strain’s non-stealth pungency.