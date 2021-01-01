About this product
Strawberry Cheesecake is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Chronic with White Widow and Cheese. Strawberry Cheesecake delivers effects that melt away physical pain while allowing the mind to soar with creative energy. This strain tastes like its namesake suggests – sweet and creamy with undertones of berry. Strawberry Shortcake features THC levels over 20%, and CBD levels of 2% or more. The combination makes this strain ideal for managing symptoms of depression and fatigue. -Leafly
Deer Run Holdings, LLC dba Hash House operates a 22,000-sqft indoor grow and processing facility located in Durant, OK with 9,300 sqft of table space in flower. We maintain half a dozen main cultivars while rotating new strains on a trial basis to ensure we have the ideal strains for our grow conditions. In addition to the top-shelf flower we offer from cultivation, we will also offer a variety of products from our ethanol extraction lab. We will also be seeking white label opportunities.