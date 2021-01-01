About this product
Watermelon Sorbet is an indica leaning hybrid with a beautifully balanced effect. This high-quality cultivar, a cross of Gelato 45 x Watermelon Zkittlez, is the hand-selected product of a year-long pheno hunt conducted by Caliva’s award-winning Cultivation Team. Rich and creamy, its fruit forward watermelon aroma is delicately balanced by floral notes. A notably smooth hit is at once uplifting and euphoric, before setting into a relaxing body calm. -Weedmaps
Deer Run Holdings, LLC dba Hash House operates a 22,000-sqft indoor grow and processing facility located in Durant, OK with 9,300 sqft of table space in flower. We maintain half a dozen main cultivars while rotating new strains on a trial basis to ensure we have the ideal strains for our grow conditions. In addition to the top-shelf flower we offer from cultivation, we will also offer a variety of products from our ethanol extraction lab. We will also be seeking white label opportunities.