#HASH concentrates are premium broad-spectrum, uncut, terpene-rich connoisseur grade cannabis extracts. #HASH extraction technicians employ good manufacturing practices paired with cutting-edge technology to deliver the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis wax, shatter, and live resin on the market.



All extracts undergo advanced color remediation and filtration process that removes many plant pigments as well as primary and secondary oxidation components. They are labeled according to consistency, strain, age of the material, extraction method, and solvent removal method.



Our mission is to craft a diverse portfolio of premium broad-spectrum cannabis concentrates using in-house strains and cutting-edge technology for an extraordinary experience. Part of the Infusiasm family.

