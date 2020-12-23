HashBone
HashBone | Ice Cream Cake / Platinum Cookies Hybrid 1G Pre-roll
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Pre-roll details: Total body relaxation paired with a happy and euphoric head high from this premium hybrid pairing. The fruity, spicy flavor is backed by a 26.85% THC level.
HashBone Makes People Happy:
HashBone is a solventless premium hash-infused pre-roll that features an artisan blend of 75% top-shelf flower and 25% cold water bubble hash – more hash than any infused pre-roll in California! Boasting enhanced flavor and potency, HashBone is crafted to provide a smooth burn and consistent experience… every time.
HashBone is the pre-roll for people who don't even like pre-rolls. There’s nothing worse than a “premium” pre-roll that’s packed too tight, full of stems and shake, and doesn’t burn evenly no matter how many times you huff and puff. That’s why at Hollister Cannabis Co, we make HashBones by paying close attention to the details. We control our whole process from seed to shelf and filter out what most cannabis companies still use in their pre-rolls. We only use the best greenhouse flowers from top California farms, never use solvents to make our bubble hash, and carefully weigh and hand-pack each HashBone to make sure it’s just right.
HashBone is available at great dispensaries and delivery services throughout California.
Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
617 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
