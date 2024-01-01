Our Cannabis Derived Terpenes (CDT) are extracted in-house from our own oil and reintroduced into distillate to provide a unique vaping experience. Unlike most distillate vapes, we use zero botanical-based terpenes in our all in one (AIO) solutions. All terpenes are 100% cannabis derived and strain-specific from our butane hash oil (BHO). “XPRO-G” coil hardware powered by a rechargeable USB-C 300mAh battery, has all the power you need to get that full smoke production on-the-go. The dual air-flow design allows for giant, smooth clouds with little to no resistance. This is the most discreet way to vape while still enjoying true cannabis flavor.

