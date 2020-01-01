 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Hawaii PipeFarm
The Ultimate Pipe - Functional Art Made on the Big Island HI

Hybrid Pipes, Ceramic Pipes and Lava Tubes
Hybrid Pipe w/ Milo Wood
Ceramic PIpe w/Turtle
Lava Tube (Chillum)
Over the past decade we have re-invented the pipe! The PipeFarm System includes a multi-hole ceramic bowl magnetically connected to a brass-lined hardwood mouthpiece with an internal screen. No more harsh hits from thin pipes made of inferior materials - smooth, clean draws like you've never experienced with a pipe. Our Hybrid pipes feature all aspects of the PipeFarm System. Our Ceramic pipes feature one-piece ceramic construction with a straight-through hole and multi-hole bowl for easy cleaning and filtering. All the beauty without the fragility - our pipes our built to last - an investment in both engineering and art.

Worldwide, Canada, United States