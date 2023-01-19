About this product
Our Active CBD oil is designed to help boost energy levels and control appetite. In addition to 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD* per bottle, the unique terpene blend of Delta 3 Carene, Humulene, and Limonene may be useful for people interested in improving their lifestyle, getting fit or staying healthy. With renewed energy, just think of all the things you can accomplish!
The fantastic flavor comes from real Hawaiian Lilikoʻi (Passion Fruit), Pineapple, Noni and Honey!
*Our Broad Spectrum CBD starts as Full Spectrum CBD oil and then has THC filtered out so that no traces show up on our third party lab tests. Other minor cannabinoids, phytochemicals and terpenes remain in the oil for the "entourage effect." All lab reports are available on hawaiianchoice.com.
About this brand
Hawaiian Choice
Luxury, lifestyle CBD oil tinctures, topicals, and Pet CBD. All products contain broad spectrum CBD grown on the slopes of Haleakala Volcano on Maui. Infused with select terpene blends and island fruits, essential oils and honey. Sold in more than 250 locations across the United States, Japan, and the Mariana Islands.