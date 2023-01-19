Our busy lifestyles often require energy and concentration. Focus blend CBD oil may be beneficial for people trying to find that extra mental edge. In addition to 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD* per bottle, the unique terpene blend of Alpha Pinene, Beta Pinene, and Limonene is designed to help improve low energy levels and lack of concentration.



The fantastic flavor comes from real Hawaiian Lilikoʻi (Passion Fruit), Pineapple, Noni and Honey!



*Our Broad Spectrum CBD starts as Full Spectrum CBD oil and then has THC filtered out so that no traces show up on our third party lab tests. Other minor cannabinoids, phytochemicals and terpenes remain in the oil for the "entourage effect." All lab reports are available on hawaiianchoice.com.