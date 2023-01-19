Our Relief blend CBD oil may help ease pain and inflammation. In addition to 750mg Broad Spectrum CBD* per bottle, this amazing oil contains a terpene blend of Eucalyptol, Humulene, and Gama Terpinene for people who are looking for a natural way to tackle pain and discomfort.



The fantastic flavor comes from real Hawaiian Lilikoʻi (Passion Fruit), Pineapple, Noni and Honey!



*Our Broad Spectrum CBD starts as Full Spectrum CBD oil and then has THC filtered out so that no traces show up on our third party lab tests. Other minor cannabinoids, phytochemicals and terpenes remain in the oil for the "entourage effect." All lab reports are available on hawaiianchoice.com.