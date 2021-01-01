About this product
Discreet as it can get! Natural peppermint flavoring lasting up to hours long along with great microdosing benefits. Chewing gum has proven to help improve alertness & memory, reduce stress & anxiety, and even helps with nausea & constipation. We just added THC and CBD into the mix! The medicine is absorbed into the buccal membranes in the gums and cheeks where it is absorbed into the bloodstream for an activation time of just 15 minutes.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Haze & Main
Haze & Main offers you the very finest in medicated cannabis edibles. Made with only the highest quality cannabis extract and the highest quality ingredients, Haze & Main edibles taste great and offer unsurpassed effectiveness and dosing. Every edible is hand made in small batches, ensuring consistent dosing, potency, and flavor. Haze & Main uses only Non GMO ingredients, so our patients can have confidence in the products they are consuming. We also test all of our cannabis ingredients to ensure that only top quality extracts are used, and that our dosing remains accurate for every batch. We pride ourselves on crafting the most superior and creative products available in the market. Already known for our delicious chocolate bars, Haze & Main recently debuted our new Sweedies (TM) chewable tart candies, a new approach to micro-dosing, in five awesome flavors. Keep watching for new and exciting products in the weeks ahead - our scientists always have something new up their sleeves. Haze & Main - dose better, feel better, live better.