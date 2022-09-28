Discreet as it can get! Natural peppermint flavoring lasting up to hours long along with great microdosing benefits. Chewing gum has proven to help improve alertness & memory, reduce stress & anxiety, and even helps with nausea & constipation. We just added THC and CBD into the mix! The medicine is absorbed into the buccal membranes in the gums and cheeks where it is absorbed into the bloodstream for an activation time of just 15 minutes.