One of a kind taste in a delicious bite-sized candy. A discreet, sweet treat that unleashes its magic: micro-dose. Micro-dosing is very often overlooked but can in fact be quite beneficial. Micro-dosing helps strengthen the endocannabinoid system, in both THC and CBD. It helps with depression, stress, anxiety, inflammation, loss of appetite and sleep. The smaller dosages are also beneficial for new patients who are just learning to use cannabis and still need to find their dosage, it helps control the unwanted side effects of cannabis.