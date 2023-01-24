Dive into a fresh cart of Blue Runtz, a Hybrid strain that’s well-balanced and delicious. It has a fresh flavor of blueberries that is accompanied by a sweet pear and vanilla combo. The Blue Runtz lives up to its name of having a candy-like flavor and aroma with a steady helping of Hybrid goodness.
Hazy Extrax is a hemp-derived cannabinoid brand with products manufactured by our partner, Extrax. All the cannabinoids used in our products are processed using THC from the Hemp plant and then combined with other potent, plant-based ingredients. Our product line is diverse and includes cartridges, disposables, and edibles.
At Hazy, we deliver quality products to our consumers. We proudly make all of our products right here in the United States. We use third-party laboratories to verify the authenticity and flavor of our cannabinoids, so you get only the best of our premium product.