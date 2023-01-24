Hazy Extrax is a hemp-derived cannabinoid brand with products manufactured by our partner, Extrax. All the cannabinoids used in our products are processed using THC from the Hemp plant and then combined with other potent, plant-based ingredients. Our product line is diverse and includes cartridges, disposables, and edibles.



At Hazy, we deliver quality products to our consumers. We proudly make all of our products right here in the United States. We use third-party laboratories to verify the authenticity and flavor of our cannabinoids, so you get only the best of our premium product.

