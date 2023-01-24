The Space Queen strain is Indica dominant with fruity flavors of apples, pears, cherry, and subtle hints of vanilla. The Space Queen takes you on a smooth, trippy, and enjoyable journey. Although this strain has some Sativa qualities, once you start to mellow out, you’ll notice the Indica traits from her galactic majesty.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Hazy Extrax is a hemp-derived cannabinoid brand with products manufactured by our partner, Extrax. All the cannabinoids used in our products are processed using THC from the Hemp plant and then combined with other potent, plant-based ingredients. Our product line is diverse and includes cartridges, disposables, and edibles.
At Hazy, we deliver quality products to our consumers. We proudly make all of our products right here in the United States. We use third-party laboratories to verify the authenticity and flavor of our cannabinoids, so you get only the best of our premium product.