About this product
23%THC
26% THCA
About this strain
Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
Cherry Punch effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
Hazy Farms' mission is to responsibly share the value of cannabis through strategic business management and quality, craft-style cultivation. Hazy Farms brands have the ability to positively impact human health and well-being, all while nurturing a culture of acceptance and validity.