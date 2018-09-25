Hazy Farms
White Walker Kush by Hazy Farms
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
White Walker Kush
26% THC
30% THCA
White Walker Kush effects
49 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
51% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
48% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
40% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
