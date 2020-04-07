Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Hazy Hill Farm

Hazy Hill Farm

Strawberries & Cream Live Rosin 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Strawberries and Cream effects

Reported by real people like you
16 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
37% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
37% of people report feeling relaxed
Creative
31% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
6% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!