About this product
SH!TTLES (Sunset Sherbet x Zkittlez) Two highly potent and aromatic plants, Sunset Sherbet and Zkittlez, are bred together to create a flavor filled and stimulating combination. Sh!ttlez bold sweet flavors and aromas combined with fresh uplifting effects that are perfect for daytime use. This hybrid is a great choice that keeps you alert and sharp while still providing pain relief and euphoria.
About this strain
Sunset, also known as "Sunset OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Grown by Canadian LP Leafs By Snoop, Sunset is a THC powerhouse with heavily physical effects. Expect buds to be dark green in color with heavy trichome production. Flavors are earthy and spicy, bringing about euphorically sedative effects. Lovers of couchlock strains or any patients seeking relief from anxiety and/or pain should definitely give Sunset a try.
Sunset effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
90% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
39% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
19% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
About this brand
HeadStash Only
Born in the San Francisco Bay Area. The HeadStash brand was created specifically for Cannaisseur's & First time smokers alike, in the sense that we take serious pride in the products we provide. We believe in being a Brand you can trust with quality, consistency & passion for the plant we all love. Specializing in the cultivation of "Craft Cannabis", And with decades of experience, We spend everyday focused on the end result because we smoke too! We have built relationships with some of the Bay Areas most respected Breeders & Cannabis Companies as we continue to search for the best available strains to share with the world. Ask for HeadStash in your favorite shop & follow us on instagram for new drops & updates.
Friends Don't Let Friends Smoke Reggie! #HeadStashOnly
