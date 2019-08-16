Headlight
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
Available in:
1gx1
3.5gx1
9 lb Hammer effects
Reported by real people like you
727 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
46% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
32% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
