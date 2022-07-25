Headlight is a premium line of high potency cannabis flower and concentrate products. For experienced consumers only, each strain contains some of the highest THC content found on the market. Our whole flower, pre-rolls and oil products are carefully sourced, reminding the most seasoned consumer or budtender of their first time. With Headlight, you can’t say you didn’t see it coming. Products are currently available in CA state locations.
Stay in touch
Get perks like local deals, new strain spotlights, and a free jar of CBD:THC gummies when you sign up ($49 value)!
By providing us with your email address, you agree to Leafly's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Offer valid for new Leafly subscribers. Available to US residents only, valid only where legal.
* Statements made on this website have not been evaluated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Information provided by this website or this company is not a substitute for individual medical advice.