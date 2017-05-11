Headlight
Headlight’s Distillate is purified using the most advanced closed-path distillation techniques to isolate cannabinoids without chlorophyll, plant matter, or residual solvents. Whole-plant terpene profiles are then infused for incredible true-to-strain flavors including Granddaddy Purple, Moon Cookies and Tangie. For a cleaner hit, there’s Headlight’s terp-free dab.
Moon Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
