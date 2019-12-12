Loading…
Headlight

Tangie Distillate Concentrate

SativaTHC 17%CBD
Headlight’s Distillate is purified using the most advanced closed-path distillation techniques to isolate cannabinoids without chlorophyll, plant matter, or residual solvents. Whole-plant terpene profiles are then infused for incredible true-to-strain flavors including Granddaddy Purple, Moon Cookies and Tangie. For a cleaner hit, there’s Headlight’s terp-free dab.

Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
37% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
