Moon Cookies

HybridTHC 19%CBD
HybridTHC 19%CBD
About this product

Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.

Moon Cookies effects

Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
