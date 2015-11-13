Headlight
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
Available in:
1gx1
3.5gx1
Orange Creamsicle effects
Reported by real people like you
130 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
6% of people report feeling paranoid
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
13% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
