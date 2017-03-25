Headlight
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
Rainbow Jones effects
Relaxed
85% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
64% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
28% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
