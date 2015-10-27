Headlight
Headlight flower is sold in a variety of WA state locations and has already gained a reputation for being some of the most potent flower on the market. With popular strains including Moon Cookies, Thin Mints, Platinum Cookies and Rainbow Jones, consumers that buy this high quality flower are guaranteed an experience that would make even the most established budtenders feel like a novice.
Available in:
1gx1
3.5gx1
Strawberry Cough effects
Reported by real people like you
1,884 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
36% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
